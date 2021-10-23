Texas City Museum’s Annual Quilt Exhibit Returns!

The Texas City Museum is bringing back the annual quilt exhibit with visitors’ choice award. This year’s exhibit will run November 6 through 27. The display is made of the beautiful art created by our local area quilters. Visitors vote for their favorite quilt (1 ballot with each admission) and the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners of this visitor’s choice competition will receive a gift card prize.

Are you a quilter and want your work displayed? Quilters can enter three small quilts or one large one. Entries need to be submitted at the Museum front desk during regular business hours October 26 through 30. The quilts will be available for pick up from November 30 through December 4, after the close of the exhibit. Call 409-229-1660 for more details.The Texas City Museum is located at 409 6th Street North and is open Tuesdays through Saturdays 10:00am to 4:00pm. Last admission is sold at 3:30pm. Prices are $7 Adults, $5 Seniors, $4 Students, and Children six years and younger are free.