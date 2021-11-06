As Veterans Day Approaches, Be Intentional In Honoring Our Local Veterans

By Fidencio Leija Jr.

Please allow me to respectfully request on behalf of my brothers and sisters who served in the United States Armed Forces for us to be intentional in honoring our local Veterans of Galveston County every Veterans Day.

It is a blessing to live in the land of the free and home of the ________. Most will finish this sentence with no hesitation, home of the brave. We have unconsciously memorized phrases, idioms and even the Pledge of Allegiance, but how deep do these words verberate within us?

Events will be hosted for Veterans Day, but many will not take the time to reflect on this important Federal Holiday. One phrase we will hear in speeches and in conversation is: “freedom is not free.” What does this mean? And if it has significance and carries weight for you, how long does it last?

As a Veteran of the Unites State Navy, my military service allowed me to witness sacrifice that gave profound meaning to “freedom is not free.” Peacetime or wartime, men and women in our military are training at high levels and running through drills that place their lives at risk daily. Veterans are the 1% of Americans who dawn the uniform to exemplify freedom is not free.

It was 1997 onboard the USS Juneau LPD-10, an Austin-class amphibious transport ship, when I reached my unripe age of 20. We began pre-deployment exercises for the Arabian Gulf with 387 Sailors and augmented by 498 Marines. I was a young Sailor born in Galveston, Texas and a 1996 graduate of Santa Fe High School. My mission was simple: see the world, visit foreign lands, and defend our freedom.

This was my first command right out of boot camp. It was May and I had just celebrated my birthday the month before. I was standing below the Signalmen’s communication shack breathing the fresh air of southern California at night while being awed by the CH-46E Sea Knight helicopter pilots landing and taking off. I was mesmerized. Then tragedy struck.

The helicopter loaded with two pilots and two aircrewmen slowly ascended when it suddenly hit our port side stack antenna with its forward rotor. We watched as the helicopter lost control and whipped around the ship before crashing into the ocean. It still runs chills up my spine.

The ocean had no sympathy as it swallowed the helicopter whole. It was like throwing a nickel into a swimming pool. It disappeared right before my eyes. Search and rescue operations commenced immediately and every available asset that you can imagine emerged. It was controlled chaos. The four United States Marines ages 21, 21, 27 and 34 were never found.

My hope is that this tragedy may shine light on the daily sacrifice that every individual who takes the oath to be ready, willing and able to protect and defend our freedoms.

As a Veteran, Santa Fe City Councilman and President of Operation Honor Our Local Veterans, I ask of you to be great Americans by being intentional every Veterans Day because freedom is not free. Take the time to attend an event, gather with your loved ones that served, and be present for those men and women who made it home to uphold the honorable title of Veteran.

Allow me to personally invite you to celebrate Veterans Day with me on Thursday, November 11th at the Galveston County Fairgrounds. A Prayer Breakfast at 8 AM, Vietnam Veterans Luncheon at noon, City of Hitchcock Parade at 4:30, Veterans Resource Fair at 5:30, and an Award Ceremony at 6 PM. Live entertainment at 7 PM. All events are free for Veterans. The 3rd Annual Galveston County Veterans Day Celebration is open to the public.

Email us at info@honorlocalvets.org,

visit us at www.honorlocalvets.org or

call 409.207.1114.