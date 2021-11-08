Galveston Art League to show photos by Gayle Pendergrass in November

In November, Gayle Pendergrass will exhibit film-based photographic prints at the Galveston Art League Gallery, 2117A Postoffice St. The gallery is open from 12:00pm to 6:00pm Friday-Sunday. Her work, along with dozens of pieces by other Art League members, also will be for sale at www.GalvestonArtLeague.com.



Galveston Art League will feature gelatin silver photographic prints by Gayle Pendergrass in November. Her 8-by-10-inch images, shot with a film-based camera and developed in a darkroom, will be displayed as part of a member show that also includes dozens of works by other members of the art league. Hours at the league’s gallery, 2117A Postoffice St. in downtown Galveston, are from 12:00pm to 6:00pm Fridays-Sundays. All pieces in the November exhibit also will be offered for sale at www.GalvestonArtLeague.com, too.

Pendergrass, who holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in art, taught art at secondary schools and at Arkansas State University before retiring 11 years ago. She also worked in museums and galleries.

A resident of Freeport, Pendergrass has shown her work at the league’s monthly exhibits as well as in other regional galleries. She also paints and does mixed media works. Her art has been displayed elsewhere in the United States and internationally. Pendergrass holds a professional membership in Galveston Art League.

Founded in 1914, the Art League is a nonprofit organization that promotes visual arts and art education throughout the region. Galveston Art League promotes the work of local artists during its shows, which change every month. It holds three juried shows and nine member shows each year.

As part of its mission, Galveston Art League hosts educational events for adults and children, and it offers art-focused travel opportunities. The all-volunteer Art League, which has never had a paid staff member, depends on support from tax-deductible membership fees (artists and non-artists are invited to join), an annual gala, sales in the gallery, and tax-deductible contributions. Members’ benefits include monthly preview parties, discounted fees for exhibiting in shows, and receiving the league’s quarterly electronic newsletter.

For additional information about the Art League, visit www.GalvestonArtLeague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.