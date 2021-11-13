By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Operation Honor Our Local Veterans hosted their 3rd Veteran’s Day celebration for Galveston County veterans on Thursday. The day included a morning prayer breakfast, a mid-day

lunch and late afternoon parade, ending with an evening award ceremony.

Army veteran William Smith, who is Hitchcock’s Chief of Police, served as the Grand Marshall for the parade.

“This is a wonderful organization. There are a lot of Veterans who have issues, and they

think they have to get through things alone, but they don’t. There are other Veterans here to

help them,” said Chief Smith.