Stuff your sports schedule with a host of action

The weekend is highlighted by high school football, but there’s plenty of action in the form of girls’ basketball tournaments, a host of college football games and the endless hope of the Rockets finally winning a game.

Wednesday: Clear Brook’s wrestling team will be in action when they take part in a tri-meet at Humble beginning at 5:00pm.

The Rockets will look to get back into the win column at the expense of the host Thunder when the teams collide at 7:00pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage with the pregame show at 6:30pm.

Thursday: The high school girls’ basketball tournament schedule will see Clear Creek and Friendswood at the Fort Bend ISD Tournament, while Clear Falls and Clear Springs each compete at the McDonald’s Varsity Tournament in Pasadena. La Marque is at the Stafford Tournament (Thursday and Saturday), and Santa Fe is at the Nederland Tournament.

Texas City’s swimming and diving team plays host to its annual Turkey Bowl Holiday Tournament at Doyle Natatorium. The event will run through Friday.

Clear Brook’s boys’ basketball team will be taking part in the Texas Invitational in Pasadena.

Friday: The high school boys’ hoops slate hads Clear Springs at Cy Woods beginning at 6:00pm, followed by Columbia at Clear Creek, Galveston Ball at Hitchcock and La Marque at Houston Waltrip at 7:00pm.

The girls’ basketball schedule has Hitchcock at Brookshire Royal and Wharton at La Marque both starting at 6:30pm, with Aldine Eisenhower at Galveston Ball beginning at 6:45pm. MacArthur at Clear Brook and Dickinson at La Porte each begin at 7:00pm.

Ranked 20th in the nation, Houston hosts Memphis (ESPN2) at 8:00pm as the Cougars push for a spot in the American Athletic Conference college football title game.

Saturday: Santa Fe’s boys’ basketball team will be in action at Northbrook beginning at 11:00am.

Clear Brook’s wrestling team hosts a quad meet at 10:30am that includes Brazoswood, Clear Falls and Clear Springs. That event comes after Clear Creek’s wrestling team visits Northside at 9:30am.

In college football, Prairie View at #11 Texas A&M (SEC Network) and Texas at West Virginia (ESPN2) at 11:00am. Sam Houston State at Abilene Christian (ESPN+) starts at 1:00pm, followed by Incarnate Word at Houston Baptist (ESPN+) and Texas Southern at Alabama State (ESPN+) at 2:00pm. Rice at UTEP (ESPN+) starts at 3:00pm, while Stephen F. Austin at Lamar (ESPN+) will kick off at 4:00pm.

The Rockets continue its road trip with a visit to the Knicks at 4:00pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage at 3:30pm at the pregame show.