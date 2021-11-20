Five FHS Cheerleaders to Perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

By Friendswood ISD Communication Department

Five Friendswood High School cheerleaders have been selected to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Thursday, November 25. The girls selected are seniors Guliana Devora, Brooke Eubanks, Erica Howard and Kelli Mulloy; as well as freshman Jamie Paulder.

They will be performing with Spirit of America Productions. They are amongst more than 250

other cheerleaders from across the United States for a week of preparation leading up to the 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade where they will be one of the featured performers of the parade and perform before the live crowd and TV audience. The performance will be

televised, Thursday, November 25 on NBC (KPRC-2 in Houston) from 9:00am-11:00am.

According to FHS representatives, the girls are “excited for the opportunity to be a part of this

historic event and represent Friendswood High School and FHS Cheer.”