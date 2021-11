Texas City’s D’Onta Foreman

Clear Springs alum Marcus Johnson

The Texans will face a Titans team on Sunday that features two former Galveston County high school football stars. Texas City’s D’Onta Foreman is sharing running back duties for Tennessee, while Clear Springs alum Marcus Johnson has become a key part of the Titans passing game. The game will be aired live on KHOU-11 beginning at 12:00pm.