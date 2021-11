The Texas City Garden Club hosted it’s 49th Annual Holiday Market on November 13. Special guest Randy Lemmon ~ Host of KTRH Radio GardenLine Program was also there to answer gardening questions.

Pictured (L-R): Judy Dowdy, Marie Carlson, Ruth Tobey, Cora Maldonado, Holly Anderson, Nancy Heard, Anne Bailey, Debbie Davila, Bridget Buffa ~ Randy Lemmon