OPENING KICKS: HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER BEGINS NEW SEASON

The weekend is filled with the start of high school boys’ and girls’ soccer, along with a host of high school wrestling. Of course, there’s still basketball, with all three of the area’s state-ranked boys’ hoops teams in tournament action.

WEDNESDAY: The high school wrestling schedule will have Clear Creek visiting Clear Lake in a tri-meet that also includes Brazoswood at 5:00pm. Clear Springs hosts a meet that will also have Westbrook and Houston Northside that begins at 5:00pm.

The Rockets will host former Houston All-Star James Harden when the Nets make their only visit to Toyota Center for a 7:00pm start. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will have the game live beginning with the pregame show at 6:30pm.

THURSDAY: High school boys’ basketball tournaments are the highlight of the weekend, with Clear Creek and Clear Falls at the Tuloso-Midway Tournament, while Dickinson competes in the Cy Woods Tournament. Galveston Ball travels to Tampa, Fla. to take part in the elite Tampa Bay Christmas Tournament, with state-ranked Hitchcock at the Central Heights Tournament. State-ranked La Marque collides with some of the area’s best teams at the Fort Bend ISD Tournament, and Texas City takes part in the Decatur Tournament.

FRIDAY: The first night of boys’ high school soccer scrimmages starts with Friendswood at Brazoswood at 7:00pm, followed by Sam Rayburn at Clear Brook, Clear Creek at Pearland, Clear Falls at Rosenberg Terry, Santa Fe at

Fort Bend Willowridge and Pasadena Memorial at Texas City each beginning at 7:30pm.

Girls’ high school soccer scrimmages start with Clear Springs and Friendswood at Atascocita in a tri-scrimmage at 5:50pm, followed by Deer Park at Clear Falls at 7:00pm, while Clear Brook at Santa Fe and Clear Creek at Alvin each begin at 7:30pm.

Two high school boys’ basketball games are on the slate with Katy Tompkins at state-ranked Clear Brook at 5:30pm, and Dobie at Clear Springs at 6:00pm.

Girls’ high school basketball starts with Bay City at La Marque at 5:00pm, followed by state-ranked Clear Brook at Alvin, Alief Taylor at Clear Creek, Pearland at Clear Falls, Clear Springs at St. Agnes, Alief Elsik at Dickinson, Friendswood at Texas City, La Porte at Galveston Ball, and Baytown Lee at Santa Fe at 7:00pm.

The Rockets welcome the defending World Champion Bucks to Toyota Center beginning at 7:00pm, with AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starting its coverage at 6:30pm.

SATURDAY: The high school wrestling schedule has Clear Brook at Clear Falls, Clear Creek at South Houston, and Clear Springs taking on Friendswood, Katy Paetow, Foster and Rudder in a meet that will be held at Friendswood.

Texas City visits Sweeney for a 12:30pm girls’ soccer scrimmage, while Kingwood at Clear Springs in boys’ soccer scrimmage play at 2:00pm.

The Rockets hit the road for a 7:00pm matchup against the Grizzlies. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest begins coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show.