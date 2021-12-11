Celebrating the Life of Our Inspiration, Frances Duriseau

The Post Newspaper lost a dear member of its family on Tuesday when Frances Wingate Duriseau, the wife of the late editor of The Post Newspaper, Mike Duriseau and longtime writer of the Inspirations column, passed away at the age of 66 following a brief illness.

“Our souls are weeping at the loss of a remarkable soul,” said Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper Editor. “Frances will always hold an enduring place in the hearts of our readers and the community that loved her so much.

“The one consolation is knowing how big of a smile Michael has knowing Frances is now with him for eternity.”

Duriseau continued writing her Inspirations column following the death of her husband in January 2015 and remained a weekly presence in the Sunday edition of the newspaper until her final original column on November 14. She was admitted to the hospital shortly afterward.

“I’m going to miss you, dear Frances,” said longtime Galveston sportscaster Charles McCullough. “But I have never been so certain of the whereabouts of a beloved than I am in your case. You and my brother Michael will always be together and be the Guardian Angels for all whom you know and care about for Always.”

Frances and Michael always envisioned spending their later years together in Galveston, which was instrumental to why she moved to the island after the passing of her husband of 14 years.

Frances leaves behind 10 children, 24 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

“I’m so sad, but I feel blessed to have been able to have called you my friend,” said Tami Marie. “I’m forever thankful for the beautiful writing you left us with.”

The family is planning a private service in Galveston next week. Plans are in motion for a public memorial, which is scheduled for early January.