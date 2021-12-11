Reconstruction of a Survivor brings hope, inspiration to those with breast cancer

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Being told you have breast cancer can send a woman into stages of horrific thoughts and emotions. Reconstruction of a Survivor is about rebuilding hope for women and men who are diagnosed with breast cancer. ROAS is a non-profit support group originating from one woman’s idea, Jennie M. Bennett.

“We fill the gap and provide faith-based, life skills, and support sessions for women diagnosed at any stage of breast cancer,” said Dr. Bennett, who has an EDd from the University of Houston in mathematics

Director and Founder of ROAS, Dr. Bennett knows all too well what it is like to have her hope in a state of disarray. Diagnosed with breast cancer while she was in her 40s, she was looking for support.

With fear and anxiety levels rising, Bennett reached out to a group that she had hoped would give her hope.

“I went to a breast cancer support group back in the late 90’s, and it wasn’t any help. All they wanted me to talk about was when would I be working on my next math textbook,” Bennett explained.

During surgery to remove her cancerous breast, medical complications arose which took Bennett close to death. Recovering from her complicated surgery — along with cancer treatments — sent her into an unknown territory of emotions and side effects as she coped with forging forward.

Since the support group she attended focused her attention on her career instead of breast cancer survival, Bennett found herself isolated as she navigated through what she was facing. It became obvious there was a need for an organized system of support with emphasis on the details of breast cancer recovery for other patients.

“My friends kept telling me I needed to start a non-profit to help other women with breast cancer, but I thought ‘no, I can’t do that,’” said Bennett. “But God spoke to me and helped me see that if I could write math textbooks and curriculum then I could write a curriculum for breast cancer support groups,”

Once her recovery was behind her, she used her professional expertise to develop a comprehensive curriculum for use in breast cancer support groups.

Bennett designed 28 lessons, with each lesson covering a topic of concern that is common for breast cancer patients. Some of the topics are: “How can I function when I feel overwhelmed? Let the Good Times Roll? and I Can’t Get Out of bed What do I do?”

“The lessons are from my own personal experiences and I wrote as God guided me,” said Dr. Bennett.

St Joseph’s Hospital in Houston provided a space for the first Reconstruction of a Survivor support group in 2007. From that single group grew a total of 10 ROAS groups in the Houston Metropolitan region. Two are hosted in Galveston County: one in Texas City and one at UTMB’s League City campus.

Cheron Hillmon, a social worker in the oncology department at UTMB, serves as a facilitator for the UTMB survivor’s group. “I tell my patients just because you are sitting next to someone who has the same diagnosis as you that doesn’t mean you are having the exact same experience. But you are all able to discuss your experiences with each other,” Hillmon shared.

Patients often find the group through word of mouth or in some cases, their medical team, will direct them to ROAS. Such as the team at UTMB in League City where patients are educated on the value of joining. “It’s often scary to take the first step and come to a meeting, but once they do, patients find a safe place to express themselves,” said Hillmon.

Collen Silva, MD, FACS, Director of Breast Health and Professor of Surgery at UTMB, spoke about the importance of survivor support groups.

“I think sharing your own experiences, asking questions about what to expect, expressing your fears or concerns with women who have been through it is very important and plays a vital role in developing personal resiliency and making it successfully through the entire treatment. Some patients have told me that being a part of this support group saved their lives,” said Dr. Silva.

Bennett’s dedication in giving to other survivors has allowed ROAS to evolve and grow. She has secured limited funds which are awarded to women through a grant application process for paying things like utilities and rent. In some cases, women have lost their jobs due to their condition. The group also offers breast education.

Through a joint effort with College of the Mainland’s cosmetology department, they have given patients a day for pampering with a twist which included an art session and some special attention to their physical appearance.

With her can-do attitude, Bennett is continuing her work as Director of ROAS with fund raising events, emotional support for other survivors and a mountain of administrative tasks even though she is on kidney dialysis and awaiting a kidney transplant.

All services with ROAS are provided at no cost and men with breast cancer are invited to join. For more information go to http://reconstructasurvivor.org/