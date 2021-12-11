Santa Returns as La Marque Christmas Parade Fills Hearts

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

As the sun was setting on Tuesday, the La Marque High School Marching Band lined up on Westward Avenue, a 1930 Ford Model A car pulled into the parade line, Santa hopped on the antique fire engine, people hoped on their floats and at 6:00pm, La Marque’s Christmas parade began.

Hundreds of people gathered along the parade route to enjoy a 30-year tradition down the streets of the town right to the city center. After departing the parade and heading for his position in front of the library, Santa Claus had a never-ending line of children waiting to share their Christmas gift list with him.

Mayor Keith Bell led the ceremonial lighting of the town Christmas tree. Meanwhile, new Chief of Police Randall Aragon was hanging out enjoying the festivities.

The Texas-City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the city to put on the parade every year (except that one year that we are all trying not to remember). TCLMCC would like to thank Mainland Tool for donating light towers that were placed along the parade route.