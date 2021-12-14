Galveston Continues Christmas Tradition of Our Lady of Guadalupe

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

No one is exactly sure when Catholics of Galveston held their first Nuestra Senora de Guadalupe procession in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe, who is known as a Patron of the Americas, but what they are sure of that it’s been a tradition for as long as they can remember.

One parishioner from Holy Family Parish spoke of the year the young people performed a dramatic reenactment of the Angel Gabriel announcing to Mary that she was to be the mother of God’s son.

In other years, there have been dramatic reenactments of the story of Juan Diego, who was the first Native of Mexico to experience an apparition of Mary. As the story goes, Juan Diego, a humble man, had conversations in 1531 with the Virgin Mother of Jesus on Tepeyac Hill near where modern-day Mexico City now exits.

Ramona Trevino has been a coordinator of the Galveston’s procession for numerous years and is devoted to the celebratory traditions. She remembers her own childhood. “I do it for my own mom. I was too young to be able to help her when I was a child. Now I hope that my mother is pleased with me continuing the tradition,” said Trevino.

The procession includes Matachins, dancers who come from Houston and Galveston. They are in their native costumes and dance the ceremonial dances that were performed in 1531. Leading the procession is a statue of the Virgin Mary on a platform covered with fresh flowers and is carried on the shoulders of several men, followed by the choir singing songs that honor Mary and her story.

Spectators along the route came for many reasons. Some had heard about a parade and wanted to come watch. Some were driving down Broadway and wanted to watch the procession, while others came out of respect and tradition.

At times, you can’t separate the spectators from those in the procession. This is by design. Nuestra Senora de Guadalupe processions are intended to proceed with spectators merging in as the procession continues its path to celebrate with the destination being a church. In Galveston, it ended with mass at St Patrick’s Church.

Pastor of Holy Family Parish, Jude Ezuma, helps explain the significance. “Mary is referred to as our mother in faith as a spiritual mother. It is a celebration that brings the children of faith together. It’s a time when people of faith gather to thank God for Maternal love and for Mary’s intercession with God,” said Father Jude.

Entering the church building, attendees find their places while they wait for the ceremonial dance to continue through the aisle. The church fills with the deep baritone and bass qualities of the Mariachi musicians hosted in the choir loft.

After Mass, many attendees spend time honoring the Virgin Mary with their offerings of prayer and placing roses at her feet. Celebrating continued into the afternoon as the attendees were invited for a meal in the Parish life center. Plates were heaped high with corn tortillas, pork smothered with salsa, or chicken, beans, rice, and salsa as more Mariachi music filled the air.

The story of Juan Diego includes his hesitancy to believe what he had seen and heard, much less speak of the experience to anyone else. As the story goes, he did attempt to tell the Archbishop but he was not believed.

The woman appeared to him several times in mid-December. At her final appearance, she said to him in his native language, “Am I not here, your holy mother?” She gathered roses from the mountain and told him to take them to the Archbishop.

Since it was winter and very cold on the mountain, there wouldn’t have been any roses, but there they were, Castilian roses, which are not native to Mexico. She placed a bundle of roses in his tilma, which was a cloak worn by Aztecs in that time.

He proceeded to deliver the roses to the Archbishop. As the bishop unwrapped the tilma an image of the Virgin Mary appeared on the fabric. From there Juan Diego reported that they were to build a church and to this day The Basilica in Mexico City continues to host the tilma of Juan Diego.

Millions of visitors from around the globe visit the Basilica in Mexico City every year to pay homage to Mary.

Cantor at St Patrick’s, Sandra Ortega, summed up what the history and procession means for the many who honor The Virgin of Guadalupe. “To me, she symbolizes the rebirth of our culture. It was a time of coming to know God and our Catholic faith as it is now,” said Ortega.