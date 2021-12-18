HAPPY 96th BIRTHDAYS

Vera Bell Gary (left) and Vander Caldwell Haynes (right)

On Sunday, December 5, 2021, two first cousins, Vera Bell Gary and Vander Caldwell Haynes, celebrated their 96th birthdays at Pappa’s Seafood House in League City.

Vander Haynes was born on November 22, 1925 to Van Caldwell, son of Thomas Caldwell. Vera Gary was born on December 6, 1925 to Ollie Caldwell Bell, daughter of Thomas Caldwell. Both are the oldest living descendants of the Caldwell and Bell families. These two families were a part of the founding families of the 1867 Settlement.

Vander and Vera graduated, class of 1942, from Central High School in Galveston, at the time, the only high school for African-American students in Galveston County. Both Vander and Vera received their Bachelor of Science degree from Prairie View College (now Prairie View A&M University) in Prairie View and their Master’s degree in Home Economics Education from Texas Southern University in Houston. After graduation, they both returned home to teach school in their hometown school districts. Vander retired from the Hitchcock ISD after teaching 37 years, and Vera retired from the La Marque ISD after teaching 36 years. Vander is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and Vera is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Both Vander and Vera feel very blessed to have shared so many happy years together with each other, our families, neighbors, and friends. We thank everyone for the prayers, greeting cards, telephone calls, emails, Facebook messages, and other means of communication wishing us a happy birthday. Together with our families, we wish the blessings and joy of the Christmas season be with each of you throughout the coming year.