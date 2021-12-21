Christmas Family and Love With the Webers

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

If you’ve ever heard Congressman Randy Weber speak, you know he has a sense of humor, “Humor is God’s aspirin for reality. We don’t laugh enough,” said Congressman Weber.

Sometimes his jokes are funny but there are occasions when some folks think he is a bit corny, and if you at times have harbored this thought, don’t worry: you aren’t alone.

Way back in 1974, Brenda Smith went out on a first date for pizza with Weber and she promised her best friends she’d never go out with him again. “I just thought he was so corny,” explained Brenda.

Both were students at Alvin Community College. Randy watched her walk into the cafeteria and was smitten from the beginning.

Randy thought she was the cutest girl he’d ever seen, and he had a suspicion she wouldn’t take a call from him, so he let her sit. Three weeks went by and he hadn’t called her. “I couldn’t believe it, he didn’t call me for a second date,” said Brenda.

Brenda couldn’t take it that he wasn’t calling her, so she went to her girlfriend’s house and placed a call to him. “I would have been grounded if I had called a boy from my house,” said Brenda.

They went out again and since that second date, the two have been a couple.

“I burned up a lot of rubber driving to see her,” said Randy, who at the time lived in Pearland while she lived in League City. “My parents would not allow me to drive to see a boy, so he had to come see me,” said Brenda.

Randy added to the romance story, “I had a 1972 Monte Carlo that’s really why she liked me,” he said as Brenda just smiled and enjoyed his reminiscing.

After two years of dating, the two became Mr. and Mrs. Randy Weber. He had intended to go to law school but, baby number one derailed his goal. “Our baby girl was born 11 months, three weeks and one day after our wedding date,” said Randy.

“She was our Halloween baby,” added Brenda.

Randy worked for his family’s camper and RV business. “My dad taught me everything he knew about carpentry, mechanical and electrical work,” he said.

Though they were bouncing a baby sooner than they had planned, they both finished their degrees at The University of Houston-Clear Lake. Randy worked 40 hours for the family business and on Wednesdays he took care of their baby girl so Brenda could finish her degree.

“When it came time for our kids to go to college, we told them they had to get a part-time job,” they both said. All three Weber children worked part-time while they were in college. Baby number #1 grew up to become a photographer, Baby #2 went to law school and Baby #3 works as a special agent with the FBI.

Randy branched out on his own decades ago and had an HVAC business which he has since sold.

While working and raising their children, the Webers took time to instill in them the Christian values that they live by. When it came to Christmas time, they wanted to be sure their children understood the true meaning of Christmas. “Jesus is the reason for the Season,” said Randy.

Brenda’s family had traditionally gathered together in her grandparents’ shotgun house in Nederland. There were 14 grandkids plus all the aunts and uncles packed into the tiny home. Her grandparents were the second grade Sunday School teachers at First Baptist Church in Nederland and were prepared to have a dramatic showing of the Christmas story by their grandkids.

“I was the oldest so I got to tell the rest of them what to do,” said Brenda. “I remember Christmas was a time of being together with all of my family and having Grandma Ruth’s lasagna and blueberry pie,” Brenda added.

As a young family, the Webers began adopting traditions of their own. They would start Christmas time around 3:00pm on Christmas Eve. The little ones would be dressed up for a candlelight service and Brenda would prep for the meal. All the Webers headed out to church while the lasagna baked in the oven. Family gifts were opened on Christmas Eve.

Santa was allowed in the Weber house as he represented the spirit of giving. On Christmas morning the little Webers would find whatever it was that Santa had left for them. “I always enjoyed being able to watch them on their new outdoor toys on Christmas Day, thanks to the beautiful weather here,” said Brenda.

One year the Texas gulf coast was filled with snow flurries and the boys turned the Weber house into a snowball battlefield. Mrs. Weber was not too pleased as she watched some of her good dishes get broken.

“It was fun to have a white Christmas, but I really like the warmer weather on Christmas Day,” said Brenda.

The Webers won’t be exchanging gifts other than with their eight grandchildren, even the one who just got married. “We have everything we need, said Brenda.

“My gift is right here,” said Randy as he reached over and placed his hand on his wife.

This year Randy and Brenda will not be in their own home on Christmas Eve. Their children are grown with spouses of their own and one of them has asked for the honor of hosting Christmas Eve. They will spend Christmas Day in their home with some of Randy’s family coming over for Brenda’s homemade gumbo. Brenda’s dad will also join them.

Grandma Ruth’s Lasagna

Ingredients:

1 lb ground beef

1 package pepperoni

1 28 oz can tomatoes

1 1/2 (6 oz) cans tomato paste

1/2 (6 oz can) water (or more)

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper, divided

1 clove garlic

1 lb cottage cheese (You can use ricotta)

1-2 teaspoons dried parsley

2 well beaten eggs

1/2 cup parmesan cheese

1 lb Mozzarella Cheese, grated

Lasagna noodles – I prefer oven ready these days

Brown ground beef with pepperoni. Drain fat. Add tomatoes, paste, water, garlic, basil, salt & ½ tsp pepper. Cook 45 minutes.

Cheese mixture:

cottage cheese

parsley

eggs

teaspoon pepper, ½ tsp

parmesan cheese

Layer: noodles, cheese mix, meat mix, mozzarella cheese in that order.

Repeat ending with mozzarella cheese.

Cover with foil and bake @ 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until bubbly.

Grandma Dean’s Blueberry Pie

Crust:

1 1/4 cup graham crackers

1/4 cup butter, melted

1/4 cup sugar

Mix thoroughly. Spray 13X9 baking pan with Pam. Then press crust in bottom of pan.

Filling:

2 eight oz pkgs cream cheese

4 eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 cup sugar

Beat cream cheese with sugar until somewhat fluffy. Beat in eggs one at a time until smooth. Add vanilla. Pour on top of graham cracker crust and bake at 350 for about 30 min. Cool completely.

Topping:

Pour on top one can of blueberry pie filling. Cover with Cool Whip.

Refrigerate for at least 3-4 hrs.