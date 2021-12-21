GHVCA Salutes Area’s Top Players

More than a dozen of the area’s top volleyball players were honored by the Greater Houston Volleyball Coaches Association for their performances during the past season. The 14 players were from five different high schools.

Clear Creek

Reaghan Thompson

Brianna Zamora

Clear Falls

Kirra Musgrove

Kade Thomas

Clear Springs

Morgen Durgens

Talitha Law

Ashley Richardson

Carissa Young

Friendswood

Kate Bueche

Megan Hubbard

Cierra Pesak

Sarah Sitton

Santa Fe

Emily Hardee

Kenzie Smith