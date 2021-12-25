KEEPING POINSETTIAS CHRISTMAS READY YEAR ROUND

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Looking at your Christmas poinsettias and wondering how to keep them growing this year? Maybe you’ve tried in the past, but something seems to go wrong. With a little specific care and attention, you can keep a poinsettia growing and ready to deliver the beautiful shades of Christmas red for next year.

Though the Texas coastal region is not the ideal location due to some of our cold winter days, it is possible and there are some people who have been successful in growing poinsettias throughout the year as potted plants or grown in the ground.

The first thing to know is don’t overwater. “They don’t like sitting in water, so keep them in a soil mixture that drains well,” said Stephen Brueggerhoff, horticulturist for Texas A&M’s AgriLife Extension Service of Galveston County.

“Most commercially-sold poinsettias come in an improved soil so you can keep the plant in the original container, but you will need to be sure the water can seep out of the container, and a clear tray under the plant will help in monitoring the water drainage,” explained Brueggerhoff.

Keeping your plant with the right amount of water will be the biggest hurdle because most of us think more is better. However, just keep in mind the poinsettia is happier with less, as flower specialists agree, don’t overwater.

If you are placing the pot outside, be sure to find an area with some shade. “These types of ornamental plants do not like the full sun. They do better with half a day of shade,” said Brueggerhoff.

You can keep the plant indoors near a window for sunlight.

What if you want to plant your poinsettia in the ground? Since the region is not ideal, you will need to take extra precautions. For instance, select a location that has some protection from the cold temperatures because these plants will begin to wilt when the temperatures go under 50 degrees.

Other than watering, the plants can be ignored till right about March, which is when you might want to add some fertilizer. “Use a balance fertilizer,” said Brueggerhoff.

This usually comes in a bag with instructions.

As the plant grows and becomes bigger, you will need to move it to a container one size larger than what it is in. Brueggerhoff recommends using gloves because some people are sensitive to the milky substance that seeps out of the stems.

The stems will become more like tree bark and maybe a bit long with fewer leaves. Pruning it down will help the plant to grow more foliage according to Brueggerhoff.

The red part of a poinsettia, which we usually consider the flower, were once green and were leaves. Then as the days grow shorter, with less sunshine hours, the leaves at the top begin to change and become bright Christmas red.

The technical name for the red leaves is bracts. As the Christmas season ends, you will notice the red bracts falling off. The actual flower of the poinsettia are the little yellow cups sitting at the top of the red bracts.

How do the green leaves become bright red? This is due to the changing hours of sunlight. When fall begins in late September and early October with fewer daylight hours, the leaves of the poinsettia respond as the ones near the top of the plant begin their yearly process of providing a brilliant color that will last for several months.

If you want to be sure your poinsettia has brilliant red bracts for the holiday season, be sure to keep them in a location where they will experience 16 hours of dark starting in late September.

It is thought that outdoor lighting at nighttime might prevent the red color from appearing. So, if in a pot move them away from the glare of all night lights. If planting in the ground, keep this in mind when selecting a location.

Not everyone has a green thumb and even with following all the directions, not everyone will be able to keep a poinsettia growing through the year. Thanks to modern nurseries, even if you can’t keep your poinsettia growing till next Christmas season, you will most likely find fresh ones available at numerous locations.