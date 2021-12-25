La Marque Cougar Band making the Region 13 All-Region Symphonic and Concert Bands.

Congratulations are in order for five members of the La Marque Cougar Band for making the Region 13 All-Region Symphonic and Concert Bands. Three members advanced to Area!

– Maxwell Sajna (Bass Clarinet) – 3rd Chair Region Symphonic Band, 1st Chair 4A All-Area

– Diego Mendez (Alto Saxophone) – 4th Chair Region Symphonic Band, 2nd Chair 4A All-Area

– Cindy Salas (Flute) – 8th chair (of 93) Region Symphonic Band, 3rd Chair 4A All-Area

– Katherine Ramos (Flute) – 7th Chair Region Concert Band

– Jabarie Webb (Trumpet) – 15th chair(of 65) Region Concert Band