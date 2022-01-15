Proverbs 16:32

Why Is It Crucial for Us to Exercise Self Control?

One of the most important fruits of the Spirit we find listed in Galatians 5 is self-control. What if I told you that self-control was not only possible, but it was expected? When you look at what the Bible says about self-control, we know that this is something that God desires in every one of us. Thankfully he has given us the tools to make it happen.

What Is Self-Control? According to the dictionary, self-control is the control or restraint of one’s actions or feelings. Another way to look at it is that you don’t always do what you feel, thinking, or wanting to do. The impulse may be there, but you don’t act on it or give into that impulse.

As some people have a notorious sweet tooth, there will be moments where the impulse is to indulge in something sweet. If we’re exercising self-control, we won’t automatically give into this impulse. This extends too just about anything. It could be food, spending, sexual desires, gossip, things you shouldn’t watch, people you shouldn’t be around, etc. Just about anything has the potential to get out of control, and this is where self-control comes into play. Jesus gave us some examples of what self-control looks like in the Bible. Consider His Sermon on the Mount:

“You have heard that it was said, ‘Eye for eye, and tooth for tooth.’ But I tell you, do not resist an evil person. If anyone slaps you on the right cheek, turn to them the other cheek also. And if anyone wants to sue you and take your shirt, hand over your coat as well. If anyone forces you to go one mile, go with them two miles. Give to the one who asks you, and do not turn away from the one who wants to borrow from you. ‘You have heard that it was said, ‘Love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ But I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you’” (Matthew 5:38-48).

Do you hear what Jesus is saying? He is saying don’t give in to what your natural tendency would be. That is what self-control is. Your natural desire may be for you to move or react in one direction, but self-control pulls you in another direction.

Is It Important for Christians to Exercise Self-Control? Knowing what the Bible says about self-control, there are two reasons why it is important for Christians to exercise this fruit of self-control.

1. It’s Evidence of God’s Transformational Power: For many people, there was a time they lived outside of the influence of the Holy Spirit. When you were an unbeliever, you moved to your own impulses. You could do or say whatever you wanted because your flesh was in charge.

When you got saved, however, something changed. You discovered an ability to not react the way you used to. Where there might have been anger, cursing, worry, or gossip, you now respond with patience and kindness while exercising self-control in the process. This demonstration of self-control becomes evidence of God’s transformational power. The things you used to do you no longer feel compelled to do.

2. Focus on the Greater Purpose: Sometimes you may need to demonstrate self-control when everything around you is screaming not to do so. Self-control helps you focus on the greater purpose.

Consider for a moment what Jesus endured. Think of the self-control it took for Jesus when he was before Pilate or when he was hanging on the cross. At any moment he could have used his power, but he chose not to. He was not thinking of himself, but he was thinking of the higher purpose for which he came. Exercising self-control can become easier when you think of the reason why you are doing it.

Understand that your choices not only affect you but those around you, as it can motivate you to exercise self-control. It becomes easier to not belittle your spouse and exercise self-control when you think of the higher purpose of loving your spouse and caring for your family. It becomes easier to avoid sin altogether when you realize that doing this pleases God and maintains your testimony. When we give in and indulge, it is because we have forsaken the purpose of a lifetime to partake in the pleasure of the world. However, when we remember the higher purpose attached to it, self-control looks much more attractive.

A great example is Joseph in the Old Testament. When he was confronted by Potiphar’s wife, he exercised self-control because he thought of his greater purpose.

“How then could I do such a wicked thing and sin against God?’” Genesis 39:6-9. In Joseph’s situation, there were two motivating factors that allowed him to exercise self-control. He wanted to please God and he wanted to remain faithful to his master. These two things were far greater than any temptation he might have experienced to sleep with Potiphar’s wife. He was able to exercise self-control because he focused on his higher purpose. If we are going to become the people God desires us to be, then self-control will play a part in this. Remember you cannot always say what you want to say or do what you want to do. Our ability to refrain will be evidence to all that God is doing in our life. This will not always be the easiest thing to do, but don’t worry, the Holy Spirit, whose character is patience, will give us all the strength we need so we can exercise self-control.

