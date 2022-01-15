State of Santa Fe Offers Optimism for City

By Brandon C. Williams

The Post Newspaper Editor

Santa Fe Mayor Jason Tabor presented his annual State of the City luncheon at Hidden Palms on Wednesday, offering his guests a very optimistic outlook on what lies ahead for the growing city.

Perhaps the biggest news is that the city has its lowest tax rate in 20 years, standing at 2.55%. The average owner of a $300,000 home is seeing taxes that are costing them just $2.18 per day.

Among the takeaways from the meeting is that the city has narrow its search for a new police chief to seven candidates, while also paring down its list of potential city managers to five. Tabor said he plans to ask for a special session in the immediate future in order to begin the process of finally getting the two open positions filled.

The city is also expected to have a new fleet of police cars available as early as March, as the department will have 11 brand new units that will also save over $100,000 in maintenance.

A pair of Santa Fe staples will also unveil new looks. Longstanding Lonestar Pharmacy is in the midst of expansion that is scheduled to be completed by this summer. The Mae S. Bruce Library, which celebrates its 35th anniversary later this year, is close to completing its extensive renovation with plans to celebrate its expansion sometime in February.

Tambrella Park is also ringing in the new year with changes, as it will add an amphitheater along with a Read Along Walk where kids can pick up books at various points.

The communities of Centennial Oaks, Maple Landing, Hidden Meadows and Mulberry Farms will see an increase in new homes, as the four areas are expected to have the potential of building over 400 new residential domiciles.

Centerpoint Energy is planning to move to Santa Fe. There is no timetable on when they will complete the transition from its current Galveston location. The city is also getting a new eating establishment in the form of Big Horn BBQ, which is expected to open this spring off 1764 and 646.