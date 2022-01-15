Veterans Corner: Celebrating The Challeges Facing Us

Graduation Ceremony Honor Corps:

Airman James Fulton – USAF

Seaman Tracey Swindle – USN

Sergeant Danny Strzyzewski – USA

Corporal Sean McBride – USMC

By Dorothy Meindok

The Post Newspaper Veterans Consultant

I am sitting in Dickinson’s historic Roger’s Malt Shoppe, which was founded in 1961 by a World War II veteran. I’m eating their incredible Mexican burger before heading over to the library just across the street, hoping your week was filled with as much inspiration as mine was. With so much going on in today’s world it’s hard to keep up with everything, so I’ve found that slowing down a bit to actually visit & support a local eatery is a worthy and delicious way to make a working lunch not only peaceful but productive.

I focus today on the peacefulness within the chaos of life, because we all know challenges will present themselves all on their own & despite all efforts sometimes, we simply lose our way and need a hand up. That’s true for everyone at some time or another. When that happens, it’s nice to know where help can be found; not just an online intake form where someone will eventually get back to you: real help.

In the veteran community, like elsewhere, sometimes despite all the advertisements & fund raisers all around, when one is need of help, they often have no idea where to go and all too often once they have gotten there, however they got there, there has been some broken trust along the way which can make getting help even more difficult.

An old saying you might know is the one about leading a horse to water and while it’s true as far as I know, you can’t make a horse drink the water, but a supportive, collaborative community can certainly lead the way to waters of wellness. But what if they’ve been thirsty for so long, they have forgotten how to drink or in worst case scenarios, like those who suffer severe eating disorders their physical body has gotten so confused the body rejects the water despite the decision to drink? They need a hand up, support, quality leadership, mentors, examples & love. One size doesn’t fit all & that’s okay because over the next year you’ll find out about all the different options available, right here.

That is what is incredible about the community servants and programs The Post & I will share with readers via this column. Diversity and choices to help bridge the gaps of broken trust and get on with the transition of healing.

On Wednesday, I attended Galveston County’s Veterans Treatment Court’s 27th Graduation where four veterans graduated from a long-term program of self-reflection, time, toil & effort both personally and in service to the community to attain wellness and return home after very long journeys.

Congratulations graduates!

One key factor that was voiced as they spoke about themselves, was what the military community, knows as “Embracing the Suck”* and the graduates all spoke to the Court’s expectations feeling uncomfortable at the start but necessary and manageable nonetheless because of the community of support received in engaging in the program fully and voluntarily.

It isn’t just military trauma alone but how that translates into transitioning back into life at home. The challenges are real and in this minority population, there are special needs due to military-related traumas. It appears that our County Court in Galveston has made a great deal of collaborative progress and impact on better understanding how to build that bridge of transition for many lost veterans that find themselves in legal woes. The court has managed to bring together multiple local, state and federal resources along with private and non-profit resources for the better good of all involved, especially the veterans and those that love them.

I spoke with a mother and widowed Vietnam Veteran wife who was there to support her veteran son of the Gulf War, a conversation I’ll share here next week that I think will positively resonate with all to some degree or another.

The keynote speaker, Captain Mike Penn shared his story of being a jet fighter in Vietnam who found himself lost on a concrete floor of the infamous “Hanoi Hilton” for eight months, picked himself up and trudged forward, found a few slippery slopes that cost him dearly on his long journey home then learned how to better nourish himself with the help of others and ended up as Chief Pilot of Southwest Airlines. His story of resilience is profound and The Post Newspaper’s Ruth Ann Ruiz will be sharing more about him in upcoming editions.

I’m sharing here some photos of the graduation and a signed inspirational photo that may be addressed to me but is meant for us all!

Until next time… Be true to yourself, Always, Dorothy.

Dorothy Meindok is the Veterans’ Consultant for The Post Newspaper. She served in the United States Navy and is currently a lawyer advocating for the rights of the nation’s veterans. Her column will appear on Sundays.

For more information on Veterans Court and to see the video of the ceremony please visit their website at: https://www.galvestoncountytx.gov/county-offices/veterans-treatment-court, there you will find a link to more helpful court videos as well.

For more information on Captain Mike Penn go to: www.CaptainMikePenn.com

*“During the brutal crucible of Navy SEAL training, instructors often tell students to “embrace the suck.” This phrase conveys the one lesson vital for any SEAL hopeful to learn: to lean into the suffering and get comfortable being very uncomfortable.”*Here’s a great book about Embracing the Suck by USN SEAL GLEESON https://www.linkedin.com/company/takingpointleadership/

