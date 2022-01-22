Catching Up with Rocky Banks

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

With one year of writing feature stories for The Post Newspaper, I can’t believe how many people I have met and articles I have written. Looking back at my first story, I am reminded of what Rocky Banks of Dickinson said when I asked him which production was his favorite, his reply was, “They are like children to me and I like them all equally,”

This is how I have come to feel about the people I have covered and the articles I have written.

As for Mr. Banks — picking up with him one year later — he has completed his studies at COM in theater arts. Since January 2021 he has been busy with rehearsals and performances. He was part of the cast of Spamalot with ETC in fall 2021.

Banks has put his aspirations for teaching on hold till the pandemic is further down the road. In this moment, he is engaged as director for a production of The Laramie Project at COM. This show involves 11 actors who will play a total of 74 characters, which means Banks will be very busy developing each of the young actors.

His team of actors look up to him and feel he is well-rounded, versatile and great to learn from.