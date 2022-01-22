Oh, So Sharp: State Inspection & Lube Named Chamber’s Top Business

By Brandon C. Williams

The Post Newspaper Editor

To Chris Sharp, being named the 2021 Business of the Year from the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce isn’t just about his business, Sharp State Inspection & Lube. Instead, it is about each of the other smaller businesses just like his that continue doing an outstanding job throughout the community.

“Winning it is an honor, but it is also a reminder for all of the smaller businesses in the Texas City-La Marque area that our work isn’t being ignored,” said Sharp on Friday morning, barely more than 12 hours after he stepped to the stage at the Doyle Convention Center to receive his award.

Located at 831 9th Ave. in Texas City, Sharp State Inspection & Lube has become the go-to from many customers when the time comes to have their vehicles inspected. Sharp and his staff have received high praise for their efficiency while also making everyone feel at home. The avid sports fan has also earned his share of fans by a waiting room filled with sports memorabilia which includes autographed photos and posters from the likes of Nolan Ryan, J.J. Watt and Jose Altuve.

“We’ve grown steadily over the past six years,” said Sharp. “I feel like the way we treat our customers and the way we’ve been involved in the community has gone a long way toward our growth.”

Sharp said he was in awe when he was informed of his award. “I was stunned and couldn’t believe it,” he said of the call. “That the Chamber would give such an honor to a business of our stature was completely unexpected.”