Catch a Rising Star with Singer/Songwriter Darrell John

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Entering your work into competitions going up against some of the industry’s best and some of the industry’s raising stars can be part of being a musician. Singer/songwriter, Darrell John of Galveston entered his work in Songwriting University’s 2021 songwriting competition. He was selected as a top ten finalist in two categories.

“We Need More Angels,” a spiritual ballad was selected in the gospel/inspirational music category. Selected in the Americana category was his song “Elijah Street”

His style is somewhat eclectic, moving in and out of country, folk, pop, spiritual and Americana. He has a passion for writing music and is eager to continue creating and sharing his work with others.