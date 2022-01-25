COM Named Large Business of the Year by Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce

College of the Mainland (COM) is pleased to announce that it has been named the 2021 Large Business of the Year during the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Membership Gala on Thursday, January 20.

In recognition of the College’s ongoing commitment to community involvement and enhancing the quality of higher educational opportunities for the Texas City-La Marque community, the distinguished honor supports COM’s mission to promote student success and the intellectual and economic enrichment of the diverse communities it serves.

“We are very proud and honored to be recognized by the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce for our work in enhancing the educational strength of our community,” said COM President Dr. Warren Nichols. “College of the Mainland is the community’s college, and with the support of our local industry, business leaders and community partners, the work of our college truly shines. We look forward to continuing this important work in the years to come.”

Since 2000, the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce has recognized an outstanding business of the year to honor a selected organization in recognition of their work. Each year the selected recipient is honored during the Chamber’s Annual Membership Gala where business and civic leaders gather to celebrate those individuals and organizations dedicated to promoting progress and striving for success.