Friendswood High School opens its 54th annual musical on Jan. 28

FHS Theatre Department

A legendary roster of Grammy Award® winners. A visionary director and Tony Award®-winning design team. One of the world’s most beloved and unforgettable characters. Turn them all loose on Broadway and what do you get? The SpongeBob Musical. Friendswood High School’s 54th annual musical opens Friday Jan. 28.

Produced with Special Permission from Concord Theatricals, The SpongeBob Musical is an adaptation of Nickelodeon’s long-running animated children’s sitcom of the same name. In the musical, the stakes are never higher for the quiet undersea town of Bikini Bottom than when the residents face total annihilation. Chaos unfolds and their lives hang in the balance as Mount Humongous threatens to erupt. Just as it seems all hope is lost, a small, unexpected hero proves to all that he is not a simple sponge. SpongeBob Square Pants proves to all that power of optimism really can save the world.

Though SpongeBob SquarePants is incredibly fun and family-friendly, its timeless story of identity, crisis and community is also a witty allegory that examines and critiques the politics of the modern era, and it does so in such a way where children will appreciate and understand the plot line, while adults can read between the lines and extract even more from the musical’s message. SpongeBob SquarePants features an eclectic score of music, each song having been written by a different musical artist, with the purposes of recreating the type of musical hodgepodge exhibited by the original television series.

FHS Musical is celebrating 54 years of fine arts excellence with an all-school musical that has run consecutively each year. In these changing times, Director Kathy Powdrell and Assistant Director Amy Thornton’s mission is to “provide a place where fine arts collaboration can come together through performance in a real time experience where the arts and technology merge together to the benefit of our students.”

The cast is led by sophomore Jimmy Perry in the title role of SpongeBob Square Pants. Senior Maris Morgan plays Sandy Cheeks, the iconic science squirrel. Grant Newman, senior, plays Patrick Star and senior Luke Johnstone plays Eugene Krabs. Junior Connor Adams plays the role of Squidward Q. Tentacles – and yes, he will have four legs. Sheldon J. Plankton is played by senior Jon Sims and his wife Karen is played by senior Ashley Campbell. Others in the cast are seniors Mia Killian as the Mayor of Bikini Bottom, Hadyn Hobbs as Mrs. Puff, Justin Paulder as Old Man Perkins, Abilyse Caudle as Pearl Krabs and junior Dagan Ray as Perch Perkins.

The Technical Crew is working hard creating the underwater world of Bikini Bottom. Seniors Coy White is set construction head and James Nelson is the Sound Engineer. The Light Crew head is senior Nathan Turnbaugh, assisted by junior Jason Enochs. The Costume Crew head is senior Maddie Schatzke. Projections are run by senior Max Bischoff.

The Pit Band is lead by Foley Artists. Senior Andrew Krebs and junior Tayler Wiederhold do all the sound effects.

Performances

Friday, Jan. 28 at 7:00 pm

Saturday, Jan. 29 at 7:00 pm

Sunday, Jan. 30 at 2:30 pm

Thursday, Feb. 3 at 7:00 pm

Friday, Feb. 4 at 7:00 pm

Saturday, Feb. 5 at 7:00 pm

Sunday, Feb. 6 at 2:30 pm

Tickets can be bought the day of the performance at the door using cash or log on to

Friendswood Performing Arts Etix. https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/17450/friendswood-performing-arts

Doors open at 6:00 pm for a 7:00 pm evening performance. Theatre seating begins at 6:30 pm for a 7:00 pm evening performance.

Doors open for Matinee Performances 1:30 pm for a 2:30 performance

Theatre seating begins at 2:00 pm for a 2:30 performance.