The La Marque High School boys’ soccer team began district play versus Anahuac HS on Tuesday. The Cougars

are 1-3 entering district play with 7 returners and a host of new talent. In their first win, the player of the game was

awarded to goalkeeper #00 Carlos (C-Los) Hernandez. The leading scorer entering district play is #10 Cedrick

Johnson. On September 23, 2021 last years soccer team (2020-2021) was awarded the United Soccer Coaches AllTime Boys High School Team Academic Award.