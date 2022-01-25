Meet the Candidates for TX Legislative District 23

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

The race is on for Texas’ Legislative District 23, an area that covers most of Galveston County and all of Chambers County. Mayes Middleton has served the people of the district as its state representative since being elected in 2018.

This year, Middleton has thrown his hat into the state senate seat for District 11. His senate bid left a spot that was billowing in the winds of the coastal legislative district. Of course, the wind being a powerful force blew in qualified candidates who have chosen to throw their hats into District 23’s legislative race for 2022.

Five residents of the district are willing to offer their personal and professional wisdom and devoted spirit of service to the people of District 23. Patrick Gurski, Teresa Leo-Wilson, Abel Longoria and Gina Smith will be on the Republican primary ballot. Keith Henry will stand alone on the Democratic primary ballot.

The candidates are lining up and sharing their views with the people. Public forums are popping up across the district. Recently, Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted all five candidates, giving each of them equal time to answer questions that are of interest to the voters in the district.

One hot issue blowing in the wind is the cost of wind insurance. Each candidate shared their thoughts on how to curb the never-ending rising cost of the TWIA.

Able Longoria: “A viable windstorm insurance is important, but our premiums should not cost more than our homes. I believe complete transparency and reform is needed. It is way too easy for the insurance companies to confuse us with paperwork and promises that become nightmares when disaster comes.”

Patrick Gurski: “We’ve got to limit our rate increases. Let’s require a super majority vote of the board on increases, let’s open it up to the private sector. Let’s let private insurance companies back into the coast letting homeowners decide, ‘do I want to be with TWIA or go with another option.’”

Gina Smith: “Disaster will strike and we need to be sure that they are going to pay out. What’s the true Texas Republican way, you put competition in it. We need to decide whether or not we will have one company controlling our insurance.”

Keith Henry: “Competition is great but nevertheless, there needs to be more regulation of the insurance companies. They need to be held more accountable. I need to know that the insurance company is going to be there for me when something happens.”

Terri Leo Wilson: “We absolutely need transparency in the rate hikes. We need to limit increases and open it up to the private sector. We need to clearly define what is wind and what is flood damage,”

Other issues discussed included education, property tax appraisals, mandates during COVID, Ike Dike, border issues and business support on the coast.

For more information on each of the candidates you are invited to visit their websites:

www.DrGinaSmith.com www.TerriForTexas.com, www.AbeLongoria.com www.PatrickGurski.com https://keithhenryactiontoday.com/