E-3: A Word From the Editor

Right Now is a Very Good Time

In the best-selling book, “The Power of Now,” author Eckahart Tolle brilliantly opens his heart and soul to the challenges this his active mind faced during bouts of depression and other spiritual mountaints he faced. As the title of the book emphasizes, the ability to shut our minds from everything else but this moment in time requires dedication and asking God for a needed assist.

Right now, we are probably all facing the sometimes monumental task of being right here, right now, in this very moment. Some of us are wondering what’s for dinner, while others may have some of their focus on what lies ahead this upcoming week. There are, of course, some of us wondering how today’s conference championship games will play out (I’ll tell you in a moment).

Think back to when “The Power of Now” was so overwhelming that to play that flashpoint will evoke undisputed emotions. Maybe it’s the day you asked your spouse to spend forever with you, or the the arrival of a child to your family. The Power of Now is a charming source of love — and occasional heartache — but I come today asking you all to take this up, not just this instant, but at any point of the day.

Right here, right now, is the greatest moment in time. It may not feel like it on the surface, but when we open our spiritual doors and invite the Power of Now into the homes of our hearts, the feeling which comes from it is priceless.

Right now is beautiful, because I am filled with love for each of you here and those listening online.

Right now can never be taken away from us when we commit our souls to being in the moment.

Right now is majestic and awash with unlimited possibilities.