Prayer Is The Key To Reaching Heaven

Prayer is the time when it’s not about you but it’s about God being God. It’s about you stepping back and letting Him be in control. Prayer is you denying your abilities, saying. “God I can’t do any more, I need you.” Prayer puts the focus on God’s ability to move or change circumstances, situations, and events in your daily life, especially circumstances that you have no power to change. Psalm 46: 1 “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.”

Prayer puts you in agreement with God, which is why at the end of prayer, we should say, “in Jesus’ name Amen ( meaning I agree).” Amos 3: 3 “Can two walk together, unless they are agreed?”

When you find yourself struggling and it’s not working for you, you have already gone too far. 1 Peter 5: 7 “Cast all your care upon Him, for He cares for you.” Don’t wait until you don’t know what to do, or the storm will overtake you. Get to that place where it’s just you and God and call on Him.

Prayer is your most powerful weapon against the enemy here on earth and in heaven. Ephesians 6: 12 “For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.”

Prayer is simply talking to God. Start out by thanking Him for who He is and how He’s watching over and protecting you. Tell Him your concerns and let Him know that you believe He can take care of it. Ask Him also to give you the strength to go through whatever it is, because with His help, you can go through it stronger.

If you are afraid, tell Him. If you have little faith, tell Him. Ask Him to increase your faith to believe things will work out. Jeremiah 33:3 “ Call unto me, and I will answer you, and show you great and mighty things, which you do not know.”

Don’t let your current situation keep you in bondage with no hope or in depression. Things may look hopeless, but with God they can change for the better. God can turn things around. Acts 16:25 -31 Paul and Silas were beaten and locked in prison for doing nothing wrong. While locked up they were not sad or feeling hopeless. They were praying and singing praises unto God. And at midnight an earthquake caused the jail doors to open. They were set free, and they were able to share about Jesus to the jailer. The jailer’s family received salvation. You may not be in a physical prison, but if you let the cares of this world consume you, your mind is not at peace, or Satan distracts you, then you are confined. Seek God and thank Him in advance for answering your prayers.

Why not let God do what He wants to do, which is to help you

If you need prayer email us at info@womanrestore.com or call (832) 304-3952.

Jacqueline Melancon is an executive officer and works alongside the visionary and founder of Woman Restore LaShelle Amey. Woman Restore vision is to teach women that they can have a new life in Jesus Christ. We desire to help women break-free from the strongholds of their past. Jacqueline is an ordained Chaplain, Christian counselor, coach, and mentor to women in the judicial system. Her desire is to bring hope to the hopeless. Isaiah 61: 3 I am beauty instead of ashes, oil of joy instead of mourning, garment of praise instead of heaviness. God is a restorer.