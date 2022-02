Two low-cost pet vaccination clinics available in February

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – The Galveston County Animal Resource Center (ARC) is happy to host two low-cost pet vaccination clinics on Thursday, February 17 and Friday, February 18. Both clinics are open to residents of any city and will include pet microchipping and county registration. Appointments are not required.

Low-Cost Vet Vaccinations

Low-cost vaccinations, flea control and heartworm testing and treatment services through ARC range from $15 for a rabies vaccine for both dogs and cats to $60 for the dog package and $45 for the cat package. Specific pricing is online at www.gchd.org/arc.

Microchips and Registration

Microchips are available for all cats and dogs, regardless of jurisdiction, for just $20 each. County regulation requires pet owners who live in the municipalities served by the ARC (Bayou Vista, Hitchcock, Kemah, La Marque, Texas City, Tiki Island and unincorporated Galveston County) to register their pets. There is no registration fee for pets that are already microchipped. Registration for pets that are not microchipped is $20 and includes a microchip. The fee is $15 for pet owners age 65 and older.

Location

Both clinics will take place at ARC, located at 3412 25th Avenue North (Loop 197 North) in Texas City from 1:00pm to 3:00pm February 17 and 12:00pm to 3:00pm February 18. Cash, check and major credit cards are accepted. For more information call the ARC at 409-948-2485.

WHAT: Low-Cost Pet Vaccinations and Registration

WHEN: Thursday, February 17, 12:00pm to 3:00pm and Friday, February 18, 1:00pm to 3:00pm.

WHERE: Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Avenue North (Loop 197 North), Texas City