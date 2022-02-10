It’s down the stretch for boys’ high school basketball teams, as playoff

spots are on the line in an interesting slate of games on Friday. The weekend also has more baseball and softball scrimmages, with the latter sport on the verge of getting its regular season underway.

WEDNESDAY: The La Marque girls’ and boys’ soccer teams visit Liberty in a

makeup match that was postponed last Friday. The girls play at 5:00pm and the

boys get going at 7:00pm.

THURSDAY: Included on the schedule will be the Hitchcock powerlifting team

hosting a meet at Hitchcock High School at 4:00pm, while the La Marque powerlifting squad visits Rice Consolidated.

FRIDAY: The road to state begins for area wrestlers as district championships

and a trip to regionals will be on the line. The District 24-6A wrestlers will be at

Clear Creek High School.

The final Friday of the high school basketball regular season will have Danbury

at state-ranked Hitchcock at 5:00pm, followed by state-ranked La Marque at

Bay City at 6:30pm. State-ranked Clear Brook at Clear Lake, Brazoswood at

Clear Creek, Clear Falls at state-ranked Dickinson, Goose Creek Memorial at

Galveston Ball, Santa Fe at Friendswood and La Porte at Texas City each start

at 7:00pm.

The boys’ high school soccer schedule starts with Clear Creek at Clear Falls,

Dickinson at Clear Springs, Friendswood at Santa Fe, Galveston Ball at Goose

Creek Memorial and Texas City at La Porte each starting at 7:30.

Meanwhile, the girls’ soccer slate has Clear Falls at Clear Creek, Clear Springs

at Dickinson, La Porte at Texas City and Santa Fe at Friendswood each beginning at 7:30pm.

Softball teams get their final scrimmages as Hitchcock at La Marque at 5:00pm,

while Galveston Ball at Fort Bend Elkins and Texas City at St. Agnes both start

at 6:30,pm

Baseball scrimmages are on the schedule with Clear Springs at Galveston Ball

at 4:00pm, while Friendswood at Alvin at 4:30pm. Texas City at Clear Falls is at

7:00pm.

Meanwhile, the tennis schedule is highlighted by the Clear Lake Tournament,

which will see each of the teams of District 24-6A in action. Galveston Ball is at

Pearland beginning at 8:30am.

SATURDAY: La Marque’s soccer teams will be at home welcoming HampshireFannett, as the girls start at 10:00am, while the boys hit the pitch at 12:00pm.