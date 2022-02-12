 Catching up with The Lovebirds

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Ask Raven Ornelas and Quinton Wyche if they are as in love this year as they were last year and you will get a “yes,” in unison while they grab each other’s hands and smile.

Raven and her “man,” as she calls Quinton, have been a couple for three years. Both of their families are supportive and dedicated to their relationship.

Since last year, they have added a long blonde-haired dog named Jax to their family. Jax spends most of his time at Quinton’s house with Raven coming over to help with walking their dog.

Raven works part time as an office assistant at the Christina Sullivan Foundation and Quinton works at his art business with the help of his mother selling his drawings to online customers.

Where do they like to go for dates? Stopping in at Bucces on I-45 to take selfies by the beaver and enjoying beverages and snacks is one of their favorites. They also love the mall, movies, bowling and all in all just being with each other.

Their joyous energy, nonstop humor and smiles continue to be contagious with everyone near them feeling a bit uplifted because of their carefree, happy love for each other and for life.