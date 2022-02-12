Girls’ Night Out On the Court: State Hoops Playoffs Begin On Monday

Five area high school girls basketball teams will start their respective bids to reach the state championship when bi-district round play begins on Monday and Tuesday.

State-ranked Clear Brook takes its first steps to San Antonio when the District 24-6A champions take on Alief Hastings this Tuesday at Fort Bend Hightower High School. Gametime will be at 7:00pm.

Clear Creek and Clear Springs, which also earned postseason spots out of 24-6A, had to wait for the results of Friday’s 23-6A seeding game between Shadow Creek and Pearland before learning who its bi-district round opponents would be. The winners of that contest would face Clear Springs, while the losers would collide with Clear Creek.

Friendswood, one of four schools representing District 22-5A, opens its playoff run with a contest against Beaumont United on Monday beginning at 6:00pm. The teams will play at Goose Creek Memorial High School.

Meanwhile, La Marque heads out to Victoria West High School to take on West Oso in a 4A bi-district playoff game Monday at 6:00pm.