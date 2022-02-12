Try God and Experience His Goodness

In Psalm 34, King David finds himself running and hiding in caves from King Saul who was trying to kill him because of jealousy. God protects David from harm, so David remembers the goodness of God. King David was happy and thankful God rescued him from harm. He began to thank and praise God with no shame. On the run, David was not treated with royalty. He did not have all the luxury and servants with him, yet one thing David did have was God in his heart. That is why he began to think of all the things God had done for him throughout the years and how He had just delivered him from harm.

What are you running away from? Stop and think of all the things God has done for you in the past. You will feel peace and joy. Start openly thanking and praising God, who can rescue you from your current situation. Psalm 34:7 Turn to the Lord, and He will hear you and deliver you from your troubles.

I like Psalm 34:8: “O taste and see that the Lord is good; blessed is the man who trusts in Him.” Taste means to test food, to discern, perceive, and to evaluate. Taste God by evaluating Him to see if what He say is true. Isaiah 43: 26 “Put me in remembrance; let us contend together; state your case, that you may be acquitted.” God is saying, “remind me what I said.” Isaiah 55: 11 God’s word will not return void; it will do what He said it would do.

Make sure you are doing your part first, then God will do His part. Psalm 34:13-14 “Keep your tongue from evil and lips from speaking deceit. Depart from evil and do good; seek peace and pursue it.”

Call out to God today. Psalm 34:17 When the righteous cry out, God hears us and delivers us from all of our troubles.

Take this to heart and try God for yourself.

Try (test) Him in your sickness. Jesus took your sickness on the cross, so you do not have to.

Try (test) Him when your family and friends turn their backs on you. Jesus is everything you need and are lacking.

Try (test) Him when you cannot sleep at night. Jesus is your peace.

Try (test) Him when things do not go the way you want. God just may be saying you are not ready yet. He sees the big picture and has something better for you.

Trust the Lord, give it to Him, and taste His goodness. Watch Him turn your situation around.

Services Offered by Woman Restore in our local community:

Woman Restore Podcast

Prayer (virtual, onsite)

Counseling

Spiritual Guidance

Mentorship

Small Group (virtual-Woman Restore Facebook Group)

Book Club (virtual)

Workshops

Conferences

Outreach/Events

Basic needs provisions

If you need prayer email us at info@womanrestore.com or call (832) 304-3952.

Jacqueline Melancon is an executive officer and works alongside the visionary and founder of Woman Restore LaShelle Amey. Woman Restore vision is to teach women that they can have a new life in Jesus Christ. We desire to help women break-free from the strongholds of their past. Jacqueline is an ordained Chaplain, Christian counselor, coach, and mentor to women in the judicial system. Her desire is to bring hope to the hopeless. Isaiah 61: 3 I am beauty instead of ashes, oil of joy instead of mourning, garment of praise instead of heaviness. God is a restorer.