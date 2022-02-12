Veterans Corner: Just Show Up

Dorothy Meindok is the Veterans Consultant for The Post Newspaper. She served in the United States Navy and is currently a lawyer advocating for the rights of our nation’s veterans. Her column appears on Sundays.

Just show up. I often hear that on social media networks and other places of inspiration. I have found for the most part that it’s true. On Friday, I just showed up at The Coffee Connection in Texas City. I am drinking a free coffee provided for veterans, which is thoughtful for the veteran community provided that the place is right next door to the Veterans Administration’s Texas City CBOC (Community Based Outpatient Clinic). It’s a warrior-friendly, positive environment that provides relaxation and respite which is run entirely by community volunteers. The coffee shop is part of The Connection Church of Galveston County.

Extending love into the community, under the leadership of Jay Coppock, of ACU Texas, a local veteran advocate & community leader of SERVE, in collaboration with leaders from Galveston County Food Bank & Combined Arms of Southeast Texas, decided to fill a gap of need and began looking for a space to provide Galveston County’s veterans with a mobile food pantry. The Coffee Connection’s Pastor, Tim Franklin, joined in providing the space for the event to take place mentioning a central, core belief shared by most Galveston County citizens: “Our vets served us, and they are deserving of our support and service in return. It’s that simple.”

I couldn’t agree more. Thanks for caring.

Now, these guys have worked hard and gotten all the pieces ready to go for the food distribution and are calling for volunteers to help in the logistics of the event. Here’s how you can help or take part in receiving help: JUST SHOW UP! Roll up your sleeves and show up a little early, maybe by 3:00pm, find Jay C. or Pastor Franklin and help. The personal enrichment will become self-evident, and you will leave feeling what “thank you” is all about. So please, come join in and participate as a volunteer if able and if not, stop by for a cup of Joe and lend a smile. See you there!

The Galveston County Veteran Mobile Food Pantry’s inaugural event will take place this Wednesday, February 16, 2022, beginning at 3:30pm to 6:00pm. Additionally, there will be helpful resources provided in addition to groceries provided by local veteran-centric organizations of Galveston County’s SERVE.

The location is 9300 Emmett Lowry Expressway, #222, Texas City, Texas 77591

To pre-register as a participant recipient for the event, one may visit combinedarms.force.com. It is planned to become a monthly event.

Additionally, there is a call for volunteers in Texas City where manpower is needed on February 20, 2022, from 1:00pm to 5:00pm. Galveston County’s office of Easter Seals of Greater Houston is helping with much needed property clean up assistance for a disabled veteran & his wife.

If you can help, please contact SERVE at SETexasHeroes.com or EasterSealsHouston.com; lunch will be provided by Law 4 Warriors (L4W.org) & Angie’s Corner Coop Food Truck (@angiescornercoop on Instagram) to all volunteers along with a good dose of community impact. Hope to meet you there!