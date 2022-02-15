District of Dominance: 24-6A Has 11 Players Named to All-State Teams

District 24-6A was well-represented in the Texas Sportswriters Association’s 6A All-State, which came out last week.

Dickinson offensive tackle P.J. Williams and tight end Donovan Green were both selected to the 6A second team offense, while fellow Gator Micah Barnett was selected to the third team offense at fullback.

Clear Springs’ versatile Ky Woods was selected to the second team offense at the all-purpose position. He was one of three Chargers to be honored, as receiver Noah Thomas was named to the third team offense and defensive lineman Jake Ferree was selected to the third team defense.

Four members of Clear Falls were named to the honorable mention team, with running back David Smith being named on the offense, while linebackers Corey Kelly, Josh Wright and defensive back Keewan Grismore were honored defensively.

Clear Lake’s Julian Humphrey was selected to the second team all-6A defense.