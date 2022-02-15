La Marque Powerlifting Squad Brings Home Hardware

LMHS Powerlifting Team won six medals at the Swamp Strength Invitational at Rice Consolidated this past week.

Medals:

* Cherish Elder medaling 5th in her division

* Keaira Janice medaling 4th in her division

* Kai Janice medaling 1st place in the 181 division; ranking him top 5 in the region

* Jyier Jones medaling 5th place in the 165 division

* Randy Greenwood medaling 3rd in the 220 division

* Thomas Olivier medaling 4th in the 123 division

The following lifters all hit personal best in squat, bench and deadlift increasing their total overall: Zoey Hurt, Keoana Pipkins, Khalia Lee’est, Cymone Swain, Maxwell Sanja, Jeremiah Stance, Caleb Beeson and Elijiah Hurt.