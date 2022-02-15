La Marque Welcomes Woodburn as City’s New PR Specialist

La Marque Economic Development Corporation is pleased to announce that Amanda Woodburn has accepted the position of Public Relations Specialist and will begin February 21, 2022.

Amanda will plan and conduct programs designed to draw new businesses to La Marque and retain existing businesses under the direction of the La Marque Economic Development Director. The EDC Public Relations Specialist supports the planning and organizing of comprehensive public information, media relations, social media, event management, graphic design, and marketing campaigns pertaining to La Marque Economic Development Corporation programs.

“We could not be more thrilled to welcome Amanda to the team. Her unique skill set will help us build on our successes and implement new strategies,” Executive Director, Alex Getty said.

Before accepting this position at the EDC, Amanda worked in marketing and public relations at the San Antonio Zoo for several years. With her background in broadcast journalism, she helped spread the word about the zoo’s conservation efforts through visual storytelling. Before her position at the zoo, Amanda worked as a Photojournalist for San Antonio’s local Fox and NBC affiliates, KABB and WOAI, shooting and editing stories for local news broadcasts. She graduated from Texas State University in 2012 with a Bachelor’s in Electronic Media and a minor in film, where she enjoyed directing plays for the theater department and making short films with her classmates.

“I am very excited to be a part of the team that will help La Marque grow and thrive into the bustling town I know it can be,” said Woodburn. “I look forward to developing relationships with citizens of La Marque and working with the team that will help La Marque continue on its path to becoming the hidden gem everyone in the country will want to visit.”