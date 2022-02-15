Night to Shine A Dazzling Success

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Galveston’s premier Night to Shine was a jubilant evening. It was a clear blue day with the sun setting as the caravan of vehicles snaked its way through Galveston. There were jeeps, pickups and sedans with windows and sunroofs open. Smiles beamed from the front seats to the back seats.

Eighty-two kings and queens in 68 vehicles came from as far away as Austin (driven by parents and caregivers). One-by-one, the caravan of cars slipped under the arches at the Grand Galvez.

The attendees were declared King and Queen by League City Mayor Pat Hallisey and then crowned by Galveston Mayor Craig Brown. Both mayors’ wives assisted adding to the joy of the event for everyone.

Father Jude Ezuma, Pastor of Holy Family Parish, was caught up in the spirit of the evening with shouts of support, high fives and snapping photos of each one of the newly crowned royalties.

The Grand Galvez driveway was lined with a cheering audience whose smiles helped light up the night skies. Manager Daryl Hill was pleased to be able to provide the space for the event. While he kept a watchful eye, he too was caught up in the cheering and joy of the evening.

The event is designed to give less able individuals from ages 14 to any age a chance to have their own prom and to become prom kings and queens for the night. After their official crowning ceremony, the evening ended in the Ball High School parking lot with music, videos and snacks.