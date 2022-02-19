Galveston County Stands Among Nation’s Best Counties to do Business

By Brandon C. Williams

The Post Newspaper Editor

Galveston County is indeed the place to be for business, as it was named the nation’s fifth-best county for potential economic and industrial developers.

“This is a huge accomplishment,” said Galveston County Precinct 2 Commissioner Joe Giusti during Wednesday’s State of the County & Cities Luncheon at the Doyle Convention Center in Texas City. “This is a tribute to the low taxes, limited government and the willingness of those in the county to do business.”

Giusti also credited the task force that was created by the county’s chamber of commerce in the early stages of the pandemic. The task force’s ability to provide a stable foundation throughout the county not allowed Galveston County, which now has over 291,000 residents, to weather the brunt of the financial impact that hit the nation, yet also opened the eyes of companies across the nation to consider planting a flag in the area.

“People want to come to Galveston County,” said Giusti. “The interest from industrial and economic developments is at an all-time high.”

Giusti also announced the county had been able to reduce its tax rate for an 11th straight year.

Attendees were also able to hear from Texas City Mayor Dedrick Johnson and La Marque Mayor Keith Bell. Both were able to provide an update on the current progress of their respective cities.

*Texas City, which now has 51,593 citizens, has added 4,500 new homes over the past year while also becoming the fourth-largest port in the state. The city also lowered taxes on its citizens for a fourth straight year.

Johnson also announced that the city will be expanding the number of its police officers along with the announcement of a fourth fire station that will be located west of I-45. The fire station will also have a police substation. Texas City is also looking to expand its food truck park while also making sweeping changes to enforce the city’s codes when it comes to eyesores.

The city will soon have an official Emergency Management/Homeland Security Director in Joe Tumbleson, Jr. He will replace interim EMD Bruce Claussen, who has filled the role after Tom Munoz was hired by the city of Houston.

*Bell made an impassioned presentation on the resilience of La Marque, which has endured soaring crime rates, changes within the city government and other challenges.

“We are doing better than fine,” said Bell, who announced the city will soon announce the hiring of a full-time city manager. Bell also announced the city will receive $3.73 million in street repairs that came from a 2017 county bond.

The addition of Amazon’s distribution center brought in over 550 new jobs to the community. La Marque will also see another positive jolt to its economy as plans for the land that was once Gulf Greyhound Park could see movement later in the year. The county’s second-fastest growing city is also seeing expansion in the Ambrose and Delaney Cove subdivisions while plans continue to develop the addition of new businesses in the downtown area.