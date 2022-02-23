The JV and Varsity Stingarettes competed at the MDDT Texas competition at

Klein Forest High School this weekend! Both teams are bringing home multiple

awards. We compete for a final time for the 2021-2022 season this weekend at

Clear Springs High School.

The teams received the following awards:

Obungu/Higgs 2nd place duet Medium division

1st place trio medium division – Owens/Lillie

Super Sweepstakes Officer Line

90 or above on all routines

Super Sweepstakes JV Stingarettes

Super Sweepstakes JV Stingarettes 90 or above on all routines

Super Sweepstakes Varsity Stingarettes

Super Sweepstakes Varsity Stingarettes 90 or above on all routines

Officer Choreography Awards:

Officer Choreography Awards: Open

Lyrical

Jazz

JV Choreography Awards:

JV Choreography Awards: Lyrical

Jazz

Pom

Varsity Choreography Awards:

Varsity Choreography Awards: Lyrical

Jazz

Pom

Best In Category

Best In Category Officer Open

Best In Category Runner Up

Best In Category Runner Up JV Jazz

JV Lyrical

JV Pom

Varsity Pom: 2nd out of the

entire contest

Best In Class Runner Up Officer Division

Best In Class Runner Up JV

Division

Best In Class Runner Up Varsity Division

If you see a Stingarette,

please congratulate them on

their phenomenal performances!