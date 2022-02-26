La Marque’s Residents Speak Out in Town Home

By Brandon C. Williams

Editor, The Post Newspaper

Citizens of La Marque shook off the cold and rain to hear a state of the city from Mayor Keith Bell and Police Chief/Interim City Manager Randall Argon on Thursday night. Those in attendance also had the opportunity to ask questions during the nearly two-hour meeting in the commons of La Marque High School.

One of the issues facing the community was brought up by Darrell Green, a local activist who has worked with local youth to keep them out of the temptations of the street. Green brought up the desire to have LMPD officers to live within the city limits rather than outside La Marque.

“There’s a serious need for our officers to be within the city and understand the people they are protecting,” said Green. “They have to be able to know the community and get out there with the people. “There’s no reason to be scared. It will work.”

Bell did mention that officers who choose to live in La Marque receive a $250 monthly stipend.

Among the issues Bell discussed was that violent crime in the city has been reduced by 28 percent, although he said there was more to be done to help achieve the goal of making La Marque “safest city in the state of Texas.”

The need for a new police building was a subject of interest. Currently in a 9,500 square foot building that was once a bank, Bell said the city needs an 18,000-20,000 square foot building, which would cost in the neighborhood of $15 million.

The city will have a new city manager, as they will name Cesar Garcia while also freeing up Aragon to focus entirely on his role as police chief. Garcia should be installed as city manager within the next couple of weeks.

La Marque is also seeking to find investors to renovate the massive space that is filled by the now-closed Gulf Greyhound Park. “La Marque has prime locations for the amenities that we need,” said Bell. “We are a business-friendly community. We are here for you.”