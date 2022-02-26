President’s Day Interview with Texas City Mayor, Dedrick Johnson

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

A resident speaks with Texas City Mayor Dedrick Johnson. The story she shares with the mayor is one of years of hardship and she is looking to find a way to get her home repaired. Mayor Johnson listens intently as she speaks of her situation. He provides her with the name of the staff member who she can call for inquiring about the city’s housing rehabilitation program and gives her information to his assistant.

“We believe every citizen sometimes needs a helping hand to get their home repaired, and we do what we can for those who qualify. But we also want out residents to put some skin in the game,” Johnson said.

“We have federal funds which we are able to provide to homeowners who qualify for up to $20,000 in repairs,” explained Mayor Johnson. “But there are some guidelines that must be met, for instance the house must be owner occupied,”

The city sends inspectors who prioritize what needs to be repaired. Not all repairs will be covered and if the house is substandard — which means it would cost more to repair it than it is worth — the city won’t provide funds.

The funds are limited, so only some who apply will be assisted and garage repairs don’t count. “It must be a homeowner’s livable space and it has to be outside of the Industrial Business District,” said Johnson.

This is just one of many tasks Mayor Johnson takes care of on a Monday afternoon. Another was an interview with The Post Newspaper on President’s Day.

Mayor Dedrick Johnson made history in November 2020 when he became the first African American to be sworn into the office of Mayor for Texas City. Like others who have held the office before him, he was not born in Texas, but he arrived just as soon as he could get here.

His mother, Carol Johnson graduated from Texas City High School in 1965. “She was part of the first integrated graduating class at TCHS, but she attended Brooker T Washington High School,” Mayor Johnson said as he takes a jog down history explaining his mother’s youth in Texas City.

There’s a photo of his mother with her siblings and her parents on the wall in his office. She came from a family of seven children. Right after high school, she signed up with the Army and thus her two children were not born in Texas.

Beginning his own legacy in Texas City started when he was a young boy. “I was about 6 or 7 when my mom brought us to live in Texas,” said Johnson. He doesn’t remember much about living in Pacoima, Calif. other than the extended family who lived nearby. Fortunately for him much of his extended family followed his mother’s lead and moved to Texas City.

He has some fond memories of his childhood in Texas City. “I loved bike riding and going to hang out at the Sanders Recreation Center,” said Johnson. “The center was an oasis in my life, it provided an outlet for kids,” Johnson added.

While he loved his time at Sanders Center, he also thrived in the city library. “My first job was at the library working as a children’s librarian in the summer,” said Johnson.

“A book is priceless,” Johnson said. and he went on to talk of Joanne Turner, the city librarian who believed he had leadership potential.

“It was the sense of community that I remember about being a child in Texas City and it’s that same sense of community that is needed as our city grows,” Johnson explained.

There were many people who influenced Mayor Johnson in his journey: teachers, librarians, city commissioners and constables.

Johnson set off to become a journalist and public relations expert at the University of Texas. Then one summer while he was in college, he organized an algebra prep program for students in Texas City. “That opened my eyes to teaching math,” said Johnson.

Graduating from UT in 1995, Johnson immediately went back to school at College of the Mainland to earn his alternative teaching certificate. He taught math to High School and Intermediate students in TCISD for 15 years.

As his family was expanding from two children to four, he migrated out of teaching and into working for the petrochemical industry. “We were expecting twins and I needed to secure more income for my family’s financial future,” Johnson explained.

His children are Deuce, Dorian, Diome and Donovan. Currently he co-parents with their mother sharing equal parenting days. He works a schedule at Marathon that allows him to work 15 days a month for 12 hours a day. His work schedule affords him time to perform the duties of mayor, as the Mayor of Texas City is only given $1,500 a month as a stipend.

As for what he has accomplished with the city during his time in office, well Mayor Johnson is quick to defer the glory to his entire team for the progress that has been made.

Since his swearing in, here is just some of what has progressed: The city has enhanced security at all city buildings and announced the construction plans for a fourth fire station on the west side of I-45. The facility will also include a police substation. There was also $50 million in grant money was received which is earmarked for damaged infrastructure.

One thing he will take credit for is the emergency rental assistance program. “I kind of enhanced the program. “We were able to give 1,000 residents rental assistance,” said Johnson.

Mayor Johnson has a very busy life, but he wouldn’t trade what he is doing for anything else.

He is running for the seat in 2022 and this time he has no opponent. There are no term limits in Texas City so, he could be in for a long haul.

For 16 years as city commissioner, Mayor Johnson sat in his chair facing all the portraits of all the previous mayors of Texas City on the back wall. Finally, he knows with certainty, his own portrait will one day be amongst the other 17 mayors. His will be the first African American portrait to join the others.