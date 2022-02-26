The question you may be asking is “Will forgiveness give me peace and freedom?”

What are you talking about? “I did nothing wrong; they are the ones who did me wrong.”

Time after time, testimony after testimony, the wounded and hurt person states, “once they forgave the weight was lifted off of them.” They could move on in peace finally.

Don’t get me wrong, I didn’t say it would be easy. The only way this can be done is with Jesus helping you. 2 Corinthians 5: 17 “Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.” The new you can do all things through Christ who strengthens you.

The definition of “Forgive” is to excuse for a fault or offense or pardon. To grant pardon without harboring resentment. Matthew 6: 15 “But if ye forgive not men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses.” Healing begins when we admit we have not forgiven unconditionally as Jesus set the example. You can say you forgive but every time you think of the person, you remember what they did and get upset all over again. You may start having muscle cramps, tightness in the chest, headaches, become easily irritated, and no peaceful sleep. These can be signs you have not completely forgiven them. If not dealt with. Some of these can get serious enough that you go to the doctor.

The doctors run tests and can’t find anything wrong. Over a period of time, the doctor will ask you about your stress level. It has been documented that high stress levels can cause health problems.

You want peace and freedom? Forgive.

You may have been in a physical or verbally abusive relationship. Someone may have hurt or killed one of your loved ones. All of this is truly hard to comprehend and deal with, but only God can help you through this process. 1 Peter 5: 7 “Casting all your care upon Him; for he cares for you.” He is waiting to assist you. Once the grieving process is over, ask God to help you walk in forgiveness. It’s for your benefit as much as it is for the one who committed the hurt.

Your forgiveness takes the stress off and restless nights will begin to cease. Your forgiveness pleases God. Mark 11: 25-26 “ Whenever you stand praying, if you have anything against anyone, forgive him, that your Father in heaven may also forgive you your trespasses. But if you do not forgive, neither will your Father in heaven forgive your trespasses.”

You may say they keep doing you wrong? God says you are his child, so turn that person over to Him and let Him deal with them. You leave it with God and walk in love and live as much as possible with everyone. We are responsible for following the words of God. The more you don’t focus on the hurt, the more you will be able to focus on positive things.

Forgive and get your peace and freedom back.

Jacqueline Melancon is an executive officer and works alongside the visionary and founder of Woman Restore LaShelle Amey. Woman Restore vision is to teach women that they can have a new life in Jesus Christ. We desire to help women break-free from the strongholds of their past. Jacqueline is an ordained Chaplain, Christian counselor, coach, and mentor to women in the judicial system. Her desire is to bring hope to the hopeless. Isaiah 61: 3 I am beauty instead of ashes, oil of joy instead of mourning, garment of praise instead of heaviness. God is a restorer.