By Brandon C. Williams

The Post Newspaper Editor

The area entered the week with two high school boys’ basketball teams still alive in a bid to reach next week’s state Final Four in San Antonio.

District 24-6A champion Dickinson faced Shadow Creek in a 6A, Region III, quarterfinal matchup at Houston’s Delmar Field House on Tuesday night. The Gators blew out Pearland 65-36 in the bi-district round before rallying to topple Beaumont West Brook 57-45 in the area round.

A Dickinson win would place them in the regional semifinals, where the Gators would meet winners of Cypress Creek and Bellaire. The game would be held on Friday night, with the regional finals set for Saturday afternoon.

Should the Gators advance to the state Final Four, it will mark the second time in three years Dickinson would be on the brink of bringing home a state title. The outbreak of Covid derailed the Gators’ chance to play in the state semifinals in 2020.

Like Dickinson, Hitchcock opened its postseason run with an 86-40 rout of Trinity before taking out Central Heights. The Bulldogs faced New Waverly in the 3A, Region III quarterfinals on Tuesday at Bridgeland High School, with the winners taking on Franklin and Little River Academy in Friday’s regional semifinals.