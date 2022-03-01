Handing over the Mic and the Spotlight

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

The good times were rolling throughout the streets of Galveston for the final weekend of Mardi Gras celebrations. Attendees bundled up in heavy jackets, scarfs, gloves and head coverings.

It dropped down to 44 degrees Saturday afternoon on the main music stage of Galveston’s Mardi Gras celebration on the Strand. How did the newest and youngest member of The Mambo Jazz Kings feel about the cold?

“I’m having so much fun, I can’t really tell it’s cold,” said vocalist, Viveka.

Celebrating 20 years of main stage Mardi Gras performances, Mambo Jazz Kings delivered a high-tempo, powerful set. There was something in their mix for everyone to enjoy. The 12-piece band blasted their music while parades rolled down the Strand.

Joining in the spirit of Mardi Gras, the audience kept warm as they moved to the music blasting from the stage.

Playing for Mardi Gras is a performance the band looks forward to year-after-year, but this year’s energy on the stage was a one-of-a-kind experience. Three powerful female vocalists, Liberty, Stormy and Viveka Star took turns taking the lead on 18 songs.

Stormy charged up the audience with her performance of Long Train Running. She continued the momentum throughout the set. Her always popular delivery of Proud Marry once again thrilled the audience with excitement.

Liberty belted out Havana and shook it up with Boogie Ooogie.

Viveka wowed audience members of all ages with her performance of what had been her mamma’s audition piece for the MJK, La Marmalade. As lead singer of Bitty-Bitty-Bom-Bom, the audience couldn’t help but become cumbia experts. Her delivery as lead vocalist of Uptown Funk was another audience pleaser.

In past years Viveka was hanging onto her older brother’s hand while she watched her mother on stage. “I used to watch mamma doing her performance at Mardi Gras and I never thought I’d be on stage with her,” she said.

This was her first Mardi Gras performance but not her first rodeo. A native Texan, 18-year-old Miss Viveka has been on stage professionally since she was 15 years old. “I fell in love with music when I was very young,” said Viveka.

“She’s been going with me to my gigs since she was in a baby carrier,” said Liberty, her mother. “She came up on stage back when she was still in diapers,” Liberty added.

Liberty herself has been singing since she was just a little girl. “My parents had me singing when I was just 2 years old,” said Liberty. She grew up with a lot of Motown, disco and classic rock but fell in love with Mariachi and Tejano music.

As a mother, Liberty couldn’t be prouder of her baby girl’s accomplishments. “Her daddy and I were both musicians and when she was born we just knew she was going to be a star someday” said Liberty. “That’s why we gave her the name Vivika Star,” she added.

Viveka will be heading west after graduating from Alvin High School in May. She was recently accepted at AMDA Performing Arts College in Los Angeles. Her musical audition piece was Hopelessly Devoted to You. “I had to do a monologue and I just picked a random one and was accepted into their acting and performance school,” said Viveka.

Both ladies will miss their joint performances and time they have shared, but Liberty is planning to burn a lot of air fuel as she commutes to the west coast to visit her daughter over the course of the next four years. Viveka is excited about her future at the performing arts college but she’s going to miss living in Texas.