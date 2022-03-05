Dickinson Gators Boys Basketball team
Congratulations to the Dickinson Gators Boys Basketball team for an amazing season! Although the season came to an end last night in a hard-fought game against Shadow Creek, we could not be more proud of our Gators! Check out some photos from the game and a list of accomplishments below.
Regional Quarterfinalists
24-6A District Champions
33-4 Record Overall, 11-1 District Record
4 First Team All-District, 2 Second Team All-District & 2 Honorable Mention All-District Players
