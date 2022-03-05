Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views :
The Post Newspaper
img

Dickinson Gators Boys Basketball team

By
/
On Mar 5, 2022
/
At 9:59am
/
90 Views

Congratulations to the Dickinson Gators Boys Basketball team for an amazing season! Although the season came to an end last night in a hard-fought game against Shadow Creek, we could not be more proud of our Gators! Check out some photos from the game and a list of accomplishments below.

🏀 Regional Quarterfinalists

🏀 24-6A District Champions

🏀 33-4 Record Overall, 11-1 District Record

🏀 4 First Team All-District, 2 Second Team All-District & 2 Honorable Mention All-District Players

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

This div height required for enabling the sticky sidebar