Congratulations to the Dickinson Gators Boys Basketball team for an amazing season! Although the season came to an end last night in a hard-fought game against Shadow Creek, we could not be more proud of our Gators! Check out some photos from the game and a list of accomplishments below.

Regional Quarterfinalists

24-6A District Champions

33-4 Record Overall, 11-1 District Record

4 First Team All-District, 2 Second Team All-District & 2 Honorable Mention All-District Players