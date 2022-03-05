Dickinson’s Wydermyer Wows at NFL Combine; McCollum to Shine on Sunday

By Brandon C. Williams

The Post Newspaper Editor

Dickinson’s Jalen Wydermyer continued to establish himself as the top tight end prospect in the upcoming NFL Draft as the Texas A&M star showed off his immense skills during Thursday’s session for tight ends, quarterbacks and wide receivers.

“(Jalen Wydermyer) absolutely looks like he should be TE1,” said NFL Network analyst Charles Davis after watching Wydermyer’s workouts on Thursday.

Although Wydermyer did not run in the 40-yard dash, he impressed in the rest of his workouts. Measuring at 6’3, 255 pounds, Wydermyer had a 33 1/8 vertical jump and a wingspan of 81 inches.

“I’m coming into a league full of grown men, and going to take somebody’s job and be a bully,” said Wydermyer during his turn with the media earlier in the week. “I want to show teams I can run fast and do anything that any NFL tight end can do.”

The 2021 John Mackey Award Finalist has drawn the attention of a number of teams, including the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets. However, it is the interest of the Dallas Cowboys that has left Wydermyer — and local Cowboys fans — intrigued.

Wydermyer had an informal interview with the Cowboys during the week and said “it would mean everything to me” if he were the first tight end taken off the board. Several analysts have projected Wydermyer as the first tight end drafted, with ESPN’s Todd McShay projecting the Cowboys to select him with the 24th overall pick.

Wydermyer is one of two Galveston County players who received invites to the Combine. Galveston Ball’s Zyon McCollum, who starred at Sam Houston State University, will work out with the defensive backs on Sunday and is coming off an impressive performance at the Senior Bowl and was projected by NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah to be a candidate to record the fastest 40-time among DBs.

“Zyon is a highly productive player (13 interceptions at Sam Houston State), and his workout should only help boost his draft stock,” said Jeremiah of McCollum.

One fan of McCollum is Houston Texans analyst John Harris, who left very impressed with him during the Senior Bowl.

“He’s MY DUDE,” said Harris of McCollum. “I called a ton of his games at Sam Houston and watched him grow up on a football field over his five years at Sam. At 6’2, 200, he’s got prototype size, length and speed to be an NFL cornerback and I’m not ashamed to let my bias show: I want him in Houston.”

McCollum’s workout can be seen on NFL Network beginning at 12:00pm on Sunday.