Veterans Corner: Celebrating the Life and Passion of “Sarge” Summers

By Dorothy Meindok

The Post Newspaper Veterans Consultant

What is OCI? Oil Field Connections International, whose mission statement is “The hearts of the leadership of Oilfield Connections International places a high value on volunteer service. We believe as God has blessed us and our businesses, it is our duty to serve the needs in our communities. We participate in fundraisers and community work events to express our love and concerns to our communities.”

They are a nonprofit organization that helps the community and our veterans. In this part of the country their leader was Marvin “Sarge” Summers of the United States Army, who recently passed.

“Sarge was bigger than life and never met a stranger. He spent his life in ministry to family, friends and to his country. A retired Army NCO, he spent 21 years serving in the United States Army. After retirement, he spent 30-plus years building relationships in the oil and gas business and founded OCI, an organization that has quickly grown into the single largest networking organization in the oil and gas business. His passion was for people and through his 40-plus years of ministry in the youth boys’ organization Royal Rangers, he touched the lives of thousands of boys and men in a positive way by living the ‘Golden Rule’, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you!,’” quoted the Lubbock Avalanche Journal about Summers.

On Friday, OCI and sponsors convened for a fundraising golf tournament benefiting veterans healing organizations such as LoveHope Ranch, an equine-based trauma recovery organization in the Houston/Galveston Metroplex.

The future without Sarge was unplanned but his leadership in mentoring others to do good work ensures the legacy lives on via OCI.

Find out more about the works of this great organization and the people, groups and community that it is comprised of at

https://www.oilfieldconnections.net.

Dorothy Meindok is the Veterans Consultant for The Post Newspaper. She served in the United States Navy and is currently a lawyer advocating for the rights of our nation’s veterans. Her column appears on Sundays.